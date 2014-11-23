NFL Listen Live Week 12: NY Giants vs Dallas Cowboys

Listen to play-by-play of the Dallas Cowboys against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this Sunday, November 23rd at 7:30PM on 105.3 The Fan and WFAN Sports Radio!
Both stations will be broadcasting the game play-by-play live on the radio.
105.3 The Fan will carry live pre-game coverage in Dallas starting at 4:30pm with Shan Shariff, RJ Choppy and former Dallas Cowboys player Jesse Holley.
The Giants, who lost a close one to the 49ers at home, will host their rivals in a primetime game.
The Cowboys, who are coming off a bye following a decisive victory over the Jaguars in London are hoping to keep a hold on first place in the NFC East.
