Colts At Cowboys Week 16 Live Radio Play by Play

Listen to play-by-play of the Indianapolis Colts against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas this Sunday, December 21st at 3:25PM on 105.3 The Fan.
The Fan will be broadcasting the game play-by-play live from AT&T Stadium on the radio at 105.3 FM
Pregame with Shan Shariff, RJ Choppy and Jesse Holley begins at 12:30pm.
The Cowboys look to hold onto their division lead while the Colts are now battling for playoff positioning in the first round of the playoffs.
For more Cowboys insight and team coverage, visit CBSDFW.com.
One Comment
Comments are closed.