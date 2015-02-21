McClain, The Cowboys And a Drug-Program Fine

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Rolando McClain is the the top middle linebacker in free agency and is a top-level difference-maker for the Dallas defense, too, a prioritized guy for the Cowboys.

Unless he doesn’t have his priorities straight.

ESPN is reporting that McClain faces a substance-abuse penalty of four games; 105.3 The Fan is told that it is not a four-game suspension but rather a four-game fine.

Using the parameters of the new NFL drug policy (and assuming in this example that it’s marijuana use):

The punishment for a first-time offense is now entry into the substance-abuse program (with no penalty). Second positive test? A two-game fine. Third positive test? A four-game fine.

From there comes a level of a four-game suspension (for a fifth failed test) and then for a sixth failed test, a 10-game suspension.

This is part of a new level of NFL leniency for pot; The threshold for a positive test has been increased from 15 ng/ml to 35 ng/ml.

This is also, obviously, proof that McClain is in the substance-abuse program and that Dallas traded for him (at a very cheap price) with knowledge of that.

The next very cheap price? Cap-conscious Cowboys fans would like that to translate to an inexpensive contract to retain their star-caliber defender.

But the Cowboys will be careful here in negotiations; the enigmatic McClain has already retired twice from the NFL before the age of 26, and telling him he’s one of those “It’s-Always-Something’’ kinda guys — while true — is no way to win his faith.

Of course, McClain failing a series of drug tests is no way to win the Cowboys’ faith, either.

Mike Fisher

Emmy Award Winning Journalist

CBS Radio

Fox Sports Southwest

Catch ‘The Fish’ at DallasBasketball.co m, CowboysHQ.com, and