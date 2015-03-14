CBS11[1]
Cowboys Keep Eye On ‘Available’ AD

March 14, 2015 4:57 PM By Mike Fisher
Filed Under: Adrian Peterson, cowboys, Dallas Cowboys, Valley Ranch

By Mike Fisher | @fishsports

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – How do we know the reports of a possible Adrian Peterson trade to Arizona have some validity?

Because people inside Cowboys headquarters at Valley Ranch tell 105.3 The Fan that they are acutely aware of them.

The Vikings are rumored to be working with a new potential partner for a Peterson trade, as Yahoo has accurately reported.

There is speculation that Dallas is disinterested for a variety of reasons — but really the only reason the Cowboys would lose this bidding is because of a decision to put resources elsewhere.

The acquisition of Darren McFadden has nothing to do with AD-to-Dallas. But the possibility of paying Peterson $12 mil a year plus giving up a premier draft pick (or package) are deterrents.

Dallas is reportedly unwilling to chase a big-money free agent like pass-rusher Greg Hardy, though it’s possible that such an idea could be re-examined, with the Cowboys using free agency to fill that hole and then using the draft to fill the vacancy left by Philly-bound running back DeMarco Murray.

 

 

