Manziel Cut By Browns; No, This Isn’t A ‘Cowboys Story’

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The inevitable has happened — Johnny Manziel is no longer a football story.

The Cleveland Browns officially released the controversial former Texas A&M star on Friday, causing some in the NFL world to wondering about the next step for “Johnny Football.’’

But sources tell me the next step is more “Johnny Outlaw,’’ as DFW law-enforcement officials believe they’ll end up not having a strong enough case in his present domestic-violence case … but fearing there will be more cases after that.

The Browns, with Manziel having accomplished nothing on the field, now don’t have much at QB and will likely take one at No. 2 in the upcoming draft, where they sit two spots ahead of the Cowboys. But that’s about the only Dallas relationship here (beyond the fact that Manziel enjoys partying in Dallas); the Cowboys — despite owner Jerry Jones’ frequent expressions of admiration for Manziel’s flashy on-field style — have no plans to get involved with a player so troubled his own father has publicly announced Johnny might be “dead by 24’’ unless he gets help with his mental, emotional and behavioral issues.

