The Cowboys, Free Agency, And Their Next 3 Moves

March 19, 2016 11:22 PM By Mike Fisher
IRVING (105.3 THE FAN) – The Cowboys are in the midst of a five-day window during which their free-agent shopping efforts might ultimately be judged.

On Sunday, they are scheduled to host defensive back Patrick Robinson.

On Monday, they are scheduled to host running back Alfred Morris.

By Wednesday, they will know if they won the bidding for pass-rusher Benson Mayowa.

Initially, Dallas has hoped to somehow bolster its pass-rush and strengthen its backup QB situation. Despite the Cowboys’ so-far signings – which include Eagles defensive tackle Cedric Thornton and a host of their own free agents, including Rolando McClain, Lance Dunbar, Mo Claiborne, Kyle Wilber and James Hanna – the perception is that Dallas is treading water here.

And indeed, the Cowboys haven’t exactly won the “Spring Super Bowl.’’ But they have plans with their money, and they are playing a long game in order to keep the core together. So big-splash signings were not part of the plan.

Securing legit NFL helpers at lower-tier prices was the plan … and while Dallas has whiffed in its pursuit of some free agents, here the club sits now, shopping on a low shelf, believing that:

  • A budget-friendly Robinson would add a nice piece to the secondary.
  • A budget-friendly Morris could conceivably be the running-back starter in 2016.
  • A Raiders decision to not match the three-year, $8-million offer sheet given to Mayowa might unearth a gem here.

If you wanted a “splash,’’ you are disappointed. If you wanted second-tier free agents to buy in to the Cowboys, you share some disappointment with the Cowboys themselves.

If you are on-board with the Cowboys’ continued efforts to spent $155 mil to assemble a 53-man roster that can win the NFC East … you are in the middle of a period in which you’ll soon get some answers.

