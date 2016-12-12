Man Who Looks Like Santa Asked To Leave Six Flags

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BURLESON (CBS11) – A Burleson man resembling Santa Claus ended up on Six Flags’ naughty list on Saturday. Jerry Henderson got in trouble for looking like Santa and handing out candy to kids at the theme park.
Jerry Henderson and his wife visit Six Flags Over Texas almost every weekend and walk the park for exercise. He told CBS11 his routine has been going on for three years and he’d never had a problem until now.
“This ain’t a costume,” insisted Henderson, who for almost 20 years has maintained a resemblance to Santa. During the holiday season, Henderson wears the same Christmas-themed vest and hat every day.
“I go to Walmart like this. This is me,” he said. “I enjoy making kids smile,” he said.
Henderson got in trouble after he says a woman asked him to pose for a picture with her children.
“Knelt down, put my arms around them, and afterward I reached in my wife’s walker, pulled out two candy canes, handed it to them,” recalled Henderson.
He said he was then approached by park security.
“’We’re gonna have to ask you to leave.’ I said, ‘For what reason?’ He said, ‘You look too much like Santa Claus.’ And I’m like, ‘Are you kidding me?’” he recalled. “I do not approach kids. The parents come to me.”
Six Flags released this statement on the matter:
“We apologize that Mr. Henderson was inconvenienced, but the safety of our guests is always our highest priority. We cannot knowingly allow individuals who are not approved by the park to interact with small children in this capacity. Mr Henderson was handing out candy to our younger guests and was dressed up as Santa which is in violation of our No Costume policy. When asked to change he refused and at that point was asked to leave.”
Henderson said he never approaches children, but responds to requests from their parents.
He also said he offered to take off the hat and stop giving away candy, but he claims a park manager told him he’d have to lose the beard.
“Not for you, Six Flags, or anybody else, am I shaving my beard off,” he said.
Henderson requested a refund from Six Flags for his season pass, but has yet to hear back.
Grinch runs Six Flags, who knew?
It ain’t owned by Christians. LOL
I am a 365 day Santa like Jerry, thank you for the article, because I now KNOW I WILL NEVER VISIT 6 FLAGS PARKS ANYWHERE. Really. lose the beard?
That’s good – for you.
Because if some obese freak wearing red and green approaches one of MY kids and attempt to give them candy, he’s getting a foot to the face!!
Probably a paedophile.
The article CLEARLY stated that the look-alike DID NOT APPROACH anyone. He was approached and asked to take photos. Reading is your friend. Try it.
Agree. He is an “attractive nuisance”. His excuse would be the same as saying “the little kids ASKED for it!” I can see the Park’s point- they will be set up for some serious liability for free-lancers to roam the park acting like various childhood characters. He purposefully dresses up like Santa-it ain’t exactly a coincidence.
The **PARENTS** approach him. He never approaches anyone, child or parent.
apparently being and old man trying to make kids happy makes you a pedo? idiot… its even stated that he does not go up to the children, the parents ask him to pose. have one guy that tries to make people happy and you will have 20 more try to bring him down.
He didn’t get kicked out because he looked like Santa. He got kicked out because he was handing out candy to little kids, which is kind of creepy if you think about it.
The park manager told him he’d have to “lose the beard”.
He hands out candy with their parents standing right there. Kinda makes your mind a little creepy.
That’s not what they told him. They said he looked like Santa and told him to shave off his beard.
If he would have been wearing a burka with explosives strapped to his chest he would have been all right.
Add the word ‘alright’ to your vocabulary, and your hyperbolic remarks will seem a bit less stupid.
Warden, gfy.
its takes a special kind of stupid to go to a place like six flags loaded with candy and handing it out to kids who are not your own….. I am glad he was kicked out…. this is the bare nuts and bolts of it HE WAS NOT HIRED by the pack to do what he was doing…. IF he was/is some perve who gets off on little kids and does something stupid then guess who gets sued for ALLOWING him to do this stuff in their park…. the simple fact that he is dressed like that in a public place like that would lead one to assume the park hired him so they have every right to curtail his activities inside their park… as you can see by my name here I am a photographer and if I go to places like this I of course have my camera like just about everyone else but I ASSURE YOU I will not snap a single photo that has someone else’s kid in the frame it is just common sense… and he needs to have some and not hand out candy to kids and not go to places like that this time of year dressed like that
You are quite the moron, McKeehan.
That would, of course, be “hand it out”. It takes a special kind of stupid to stymied by simple verb tense.
“It takes a special kind of stupid to stymied by simple verb tense.”
Hey, Mr. Douccchebag…you hilariously forgot “be”…suck on your stupidity and like it clown!!!
Bingo! I was ready to be indignant until I got to the candy cane part. He went too far, and it is private property.
This is ridiculous and right here in the [so called] most free country on earth! I’ll never go to Six Flags and I hope others do the same.
Looks like Six Flags has found another way to generate bad PR.
There’s probably a law suit there.
Lawsuit, stupid. “Law suit”, were it actually a term, could only refer to an attorney’s courtroom attire.
How miserable is your life that you find pleasure in trolling the comments and displaying what a bloody hemorrhoid you are? You make no effort to engage anyone in conversation. Your sole purpose is to deride and demean people? Sad and pathetic. Surely a Dimocrat.
Abe…you spelled your own choice of screen name wrong. My God, you’re incompetent.
Boycott Kellogs…. now boycott Six Flags….
I really wish people paid attention to the news and would speak with their pocket books so the Fascists would stop infringing on people’s lives.
YEAH!!! Just boycott EVERYONE! (that you never bought anything from anyway)
Wow…. you’re like Thomas Jefferson, or Abe Lincoln or someone like that. What a hero.
Kellogg’s, dimwit. For Christ’s sake…other posters ought not have to teach you your own choice of subject.
Cliff, moron. For Christ’s sake…other posters ought not have to put up with an arrogant, narcissistic troll thinking he should be teaching anyone anything.
Bad call on six flags part.
Will they toss out a black guy who looks like the Predator until he cuts off his dreadlocks?
The word ‘unless’ is not in your vocabulary? Odd…
The word ‘troll’ is not in your vocabulary? Odd…
Over reaction as usual. Did they talk to the parents? Did they observe him approaching children? He says the parents approach him. Where has park management been for the past three years?
Perhaps this park manager learned his skills the same place that Chili’s manager In Cedar HIll learned his.
The Solution what have been Six Flags to do a background check and Hire Him.
What a much better alternative to kicking out a customer Tom!
I think if I were a manager at the park, I’d offer to provide him the candy canes after doing a background check on him.
It’s not the park’s position to tell parents they may not approach other adults to take a picture with their kids.
If you cannot discern the words ‘what’ and ‘would’, you ought to find yourself a pastime you are actually good at.
It’s obvious the old guy enjoys the Santa notoriety. It’s his opportunity to be a celeb.
He should go through proper channels and just be a Santa, and stop expecting free access to everybody’s place of business.
Six Flags is already losing millions of $$ in profits year after year…don’t know why they havn’t filed bankruptcy yet and remain open………….then they do stupid things like this to make people avoid them even more………….
He wasnt asked to leave because he looked like Santa, He was asked to leave because he’s a creepy old dude handing out candy to children
I can understand the park’s position. We can’t have humans interacting with other humans. It wouldn’t be globalist enough.
Six flags is run by an A$$HOLE.
I wonder if they would’ve told a Muslim to shave his beard off….
Sounds more like to me the children were harassing him based on his looks, age, and weight. Seems like he was just trying to give them some candy to go away…. We know who the real villain here is, small children in an amusement park😉
One needn’t read Shakespeare to grasp the concept of brevity as the soul of wit.
Looks like a case of “Stolen Valor” to me. The guy probably doesn’t even own any captive elves in his basement. much less own any reindeer…
Feel bad for the guy but The problem was not just because of dressing up as Santa.
1) Six Flags makes money by taking and selling photos
2) Six Flags sells candy and food. You can bring your own but you can’t have someone going around dressed as Santa giving it away unless they work for SF.
3) In these days and times of lawsuit crazy people, SF could be held liable if someone dressed as Santa was in their park giving out candy that some kid choked on or make people sick.
Ho ho ho, you will put your eye out kid.
He should’ve said he was only there to order a pizza and hot dog party carry-out costing $65,000 for him and a few friends and they would have had the electoral college elect him as president.
Each side could give a little.
I understand Six Flags wanting to limit unknown men from dressing up and passing out candy to children he does not know. I understand their “no costume” policy since there would be no way of knowing which costumed person worked for Six Flags and which did not.
I understand Mr. Henderson not wanting to shave a beard he has had and cultivated for decades.
A reasonable solution is possible.
Organizations like the Fraternal Order of Real Bearded Santas require a criminal background check to be a member in good standing. They also make “Santa insurance” available.
If Mr. Henderson demonstrates that he has a current criminal background and current “Santa insurance,” Six Flags should allow him to come to the front gate, demonstrate that he has both a current background check and insurance, sign a statement that he will indemnify Six Flags for any incident in which he is involved, and receive a printed and dated statement that he has done both to present to security when asked.
When signing the statement, Mr. Henderson should also agree to not approach children (which he says he does not do now), to not give out candy, and to not wear the stocking cap (I would excuse the red vest, but a fur lined stocking cap is too much of a “costume” item). Demanding that he cut his beard is going too far.
I hate to say it but I agree with the park, if I see a guy dressed as in a likeness to Santa handing out candy to my children I would assume that he’s a park employee, vetted by the park, I would not allow my child to take candy or interact with a random stranger on the street and this is really no different best intentions aside.
When did it become unacceptable to be nice to children and give them candy, with the parents present? Have we become so afraid of each other that we can’t simply do nice things and spread some happiness? If its a nice thing, there must be something wrong with it. Children are not running around without their parents nearby. Kids are safe. Not every man who gives candy to children is a pedophile. Perhaps the park is concerned about its candy sales slipping. Or perhaps they are afraid of the dozens of lawyers standing outside the park waiting for anything suspicious, whether it is valid or not.
Six Flags has a no costume policy? Anything could be considered a costume (unless, of course, you’re naked).
American safety paranoia has just reached a new low. Get a life, people…
This story is making my father out like he is some creep who walks around SixFlags just to pass out candy canes to children. You guys are a piece of work!!! I’m so incredibly sick of reading these comments about how Six Flags has a policy. He has been going up there and been doing nothing different the past three years. All of a sudden, security guard tells him since he doesn’t work for the park, he must shave his beard and then he can return to enjoy his time at the park with his family. then when he wants to talk to the park manager, the security guard’s behavior was not questioned, but instead my father was escorted out when he simply asked the park manager where in the dress code it said he could not wear a red vest, blue jeans, and a santa hat, or even have a beard! The story has now twisted its way into something it wasn’t. Six Flags made a very incorrect statement! They did as my father to change his clothes, nor did they give him that option. Also, the park manager is not the one who told my father he had to shave his beard. How is the way this was handled, in anyway acceptable?! That’s the true story!