48 More People Diagnosed With Mumps In Johnson County

December 13, 2016 2:34 PM
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Forty-eight cases of mumps in Johnson County were reported to the Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services in the past two weeks.

Mumps cases unrelated to this Johnson County outbreak were also recently identified in Collin, Dallas, Denton, and Tarrant Counties.

To date in Dallas, 8 adults were reported with mumps infections. Six of these cases are linked to a Halloween party which took place on October 29th 2016 in the 75219 zip code.

Two unrelated cases with symptom onsets on 12/1 and 12/5 are possibly linked to exposures from out-of-state travel or visitors from areas experiencing mumps outbreaks.

With anticipated increased travel volume during the next few weeks and the ongoing mumps outbreaks in other states and in Johnson County, additional cases of mumps may continue to pop up locally, according to the DCDHS.

Mumps is transmitted by direct contact with respiratory droplets or saliva, with a usual incubation period of 16- 18 days (range 12-25 days) after exposure. Symptoms of mumps typically include acute onset of fever with unilateral or bilateral parotitis. Up to 20 percent of mumps infections are asymptomatic. Complications of mumps include orchitis, oophoritis, deafness, and meningoencephalitis. Mumps can occur even in vaccinated persons, since the effectiveness of the mumps vaccine is approximately 88 percent after two doses.

  1. Kat Lamberta says:
    December 20, 2016 at 10:04 am

    Do you have statistics on the number of vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and unvaccinated in this outbreak?

