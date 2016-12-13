Jones On Romo Playing, “You’ll Know It When You See It”

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – The Tony Romo door remains open after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked by The Fan’s Shan & RJ if there is a definitive situation that would prompt him to go back to the former starting QB.

“You’ll know it when you see it” said Jones.

Jerry on @1053thefan on scenario that would see Romo return – “I don’t have a definition for it, but you’ll know it when you see it." — Roy White III (@RDubThree) December 13, 2016

When asked if Romo would play because of a scenario where either Dak is injured or not playing well, Jones said “You dont want either of those (situations) to occur, and so they’re unmentionables, but it will be pretty obvious that when you see it with Romo sitting there playing at the level he’s playing- right now, practicing at the level he’s practicing, he’s got the experience..we’re going into these last three games, as well as the playoffs, we’re going into it at good shape, good depth, at quarterback.”

When asked if he was tired of fielding all of the Romo vs Dak questions, Jones happily replied, “I’m not.”

“We’re fortunate to have that legitimate discussion. Most teams, and I don’t know of any, if they lost their starter right now taht they’ve got an alternative that could take them as far as they can go,” Jones said. “I think it’s a beautiful position to be in.”

Recapping the Cowboys loss to the Giants, Jones admitted that losing the game, following a 11 game streak, was disappointing.

“We were all disappointed that we couldn’t win that ballgame after our defense played the way it played,” Jones said. “But the reality of how difficult it is to win twelve ballgames in the NFL, in a season, you realize it’s supposed to be hard.”

The Dallas Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday night. Coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. live from AT&T Stadium, followed by 7:30 p.m. kickoff on 105.3 The Fan.

