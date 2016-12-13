Upload/View Your Christmas & Holiday Images And Videos

Jones On Romo Playing, “You’ll Know It When You See It”

December 13, 2016 9:04 AM
DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – The Tony Romo door remains open after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked by The Fan’s Shan & RJ if there is a definitive situation that would prompt him to go back to the former starting QB.

“You’ll know it when you see it” said Jones.

When asked if Romo would play because of a scenario where either Dak is injured or not playing well, Jones said “You dont want either of those (situations) to occur, and so they’re unmentionables, but it will be pretty obvious that when you see it with Romo sitting there playing at the level he’s playing- right now, practicing at the level he’s practicing, he’s got the experience..we’re going into these last three games, as well as the playoffs, we’re going into it at good shape, good depth, at quarterback.”

When asked if he was tired of fielding all of the Romo vs Dak questions, Jones happily replied, “I’m not.”

“We’re fortunate to have that legitimate discussion. Most teams, and I don’t know of any, if they lost their starter right now taht they’ve got an alternative that could take them as far as they can go,” Jones said. “I think it’s a beautiful position to be in.”

Recapping the Cowboys loss to the Giants, Jones admitted that losing the game, following a 11 game streak, was disappointing.

“We were all disappointed that we couldn’t win that ballgame after our defense played the way it played,” Jones said. “But the reality of how difficult it is to win twelve ballgames in the NFL, in a season, you realize it’s supposed to be hard.”

The Dallas Cowboys host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday night. Coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. live from AT&T Stadium, followed by 7:30 p.m. kickoff on 105.3 The Fan.

  1. Bob Suyak says:
    December 13, 2016 at 7:18 pm

    He is predictable,so why is this news?

  2. James Cygnus says:
    December 13, 2016 at 11:15 pm

    Waiting for President Obama to order the Justice Department to investigate Jones and the Cowboys for “hate crime intention” by even hinting Romo might be back.

  3. Marcus Carter says:
    December 14, 2016 at 1:43 am

    The Russian have hack into the Dallas Cowboys communications and cause a loss against the NY Giants.

  4. Tim Wright Hawaii says:
    December 14, 2016 at 1:53 am

    Keep Dak at QB and trade Jerry Jones…

  5. Noel Marianetti says:
    December 14, 2016 at 9:13 pm

    Pretty dumb, if you haven’t seen it already…it’s been three games since Dak has thrown for 200 yards…Romo has never done that his whole career…Romo is more likely to lead the Cowboys to 40 points than 7 points…Ezekiel Elliot will be unleashed because Romo will kill 8 in the box defense

