Gold Star Mom Gets Her Degree In Honor Of Fallen Son

December 16, 2016 6:03 PM By Ken Molestina
ARLINGTON (CBS11) — An Arlington Gold Star mother is turning her grief into triumph.

It was back in 2012 that her 25-year-old son, Phillip McGeath, a Marine Corporal was killed in action while fighting in Afghanistan.

The young man had planned to finishing college upon his return from war.

Since he couldn’t, his mother did.

In his honor, Phyllis McGeath enrolled at UT Arlington and worked tirelessly to earn a bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Phyllis and Phillip McGeath (courtesy: Phyllis McGeath)

On Friday she accomplished that goal and in turn honored her son’s legacy and memory.

Overcome with emotion, McGeath said, “I Wish it was Phillip here… I wish it was his name being read at commencement.  If Phillip hadn’t died I wouldn’t have fought so hard to live… He is always with me internally, and he’d be proud.”

The 54-year old mother of six said she is not stopping just yet.

She plans to return for a graduate degree in a masters program at UTA.

She’s already been accepted into the program.

