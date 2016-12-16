H-E-B Issues Recall On Bakery Products

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) — In cooperation with Dawn Food Products, Inc., H-E-B announced Friday that it has issued a voluntary recall for certain bakery products made with Valley Milk Products LLC’s High Heat Nonfat Dry Milk Powder. As part of a larger recall affecting several retailers, Valley Milk Products has recalled the affected product, which was supplied to H-E-B for use in bakery products.

The product is being removed because there is potential it could be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (e.g., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The issue was discovered through FDA routine sampling.

There have been no reports of illness to date in connection with bakery items purchased from H-E-B stores or items made with product supplied by Dawn Foods. All product has been removed from stores.

The recall affects product sold in H-E-B and Mi Tienda in-store bakeries in Texas, including Dallas-Fort Worth, and Mexico, including the following:

PRODUCT UPC FRESH STRAWBERRY BOSTON – FRZ 22784100000 FRESH STRAWBERRY BOSTON CAKE 22784000000 BOSTON WITH FRESH FRUIT 22729100000 BOSTON SUNDAE CAKE 22948600000 *BOSTON CHOC/FUDGE ICED 3634 22729000000 BOSTON SUNDAE CAKE CHOCOLATE 22942100000 BOSTON SUNDAE CAKE–FREEZER 22937100000 SCR MADE 8 IN BOSTON W/FR STBR 22635200000 HLDY CHOC FUDGE BOSTON SPIDER 22763400000

Customers who purchased the affected product can return the product to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Standard Time.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)