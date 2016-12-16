H-E-B Issues Recall On Bakery Products

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM
Upload/View Your Christmas & Holiday Images And Videos

H-E-B Issues Recall On Bakery Products

December 16, 2016 8:49 PM
Filed Under: bakery, H.E.B., Valley Milk Products LLC’s High Heat Nonfat Dry Milk Powder, voluntary recall

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) — In cooperation with Dawn Food Products, Inc., H-E-B announced Friday that it has issued a voluntary recall for certain bakery products made with Valley Milk Products LLC’s High Heat Nonfat Dry Milk Powder. As part of a larger recall affecting several retailers, Valley Milk Products has recalled the affected product, which was supplied to H-E-B for use in bakery products.

The product is being removed because there is potential it could be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (e.g., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The issue was discovered through FDA routine sampling.

There have been no reports of illness to date in connection with bakery items purchased from H-E-B stores or items made with product supplied by Dawn Foods. All product has been removed from stores.

The recall affects product sold in H-E-B and Mi Tienda in-store bakeries in Texas, including Dallas-Fort Worth, and Mexico, including the following:

PRODUCT

UPC

FRESH STRAWBERRY BOSTON – FRZ

22784100000

FRESH STRAWBERRY BOSTON CAKE

22784000000

BOSTON WITH FRESH FRUIT

22729100000

BOSTON SUNDAE CAKE

22948600000

*BOSTON CHOC/FUDGE ICED   3634

22729000000

BOSTON SUNDAE CAKE CHOCOLATE

22942100000

BOSTON SUNDAE CAKE–FREEZER

22937100000

SCR MADE 8 IN BOSTON W/FR STBR

22635200000

HLDY CHOC FUDGE BOSTON SPIDER

22763400000

 

 

Customers who purchased the affected product can return the product to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Standard Time.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia