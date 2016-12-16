Woman, Baby Found Dead In Fort Worth Home

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives in Fort Worth are investigating the deaths of Shanna Riddle Vandewege, 36, and her infant son Diederik Vandewege.
They were found dead inside their home on the 8500 block of Cactus Drive Thursday night.
On Friday afternoon, the Tarrant County medical examiner ruled the baby’s death a homicide, caused by an “incised wound of neck”.
A ruling had not yet been made on the cause and manner of Shanna Vandewege’s death.
