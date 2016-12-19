Affidavit: Baby Tests Positive For Meth; Parents Arrested

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – A young Weatherford couple faces charges of endangering a child after their bruised 10-week-old baby tested positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and marijuana, according to an affidavit.

The couple, Tabitha Shannon, 18, and Roy Beauchamp, 21, were arrested after Child Protective Services officials became suspicious when their baby was taken to the hospital for injuries. The baby’s face and arms were bruised in a way that was “not consistent” to Shannon’s account of how the child was injured.

Shannon, who was accompanied by her attorney at the hospital, told Weatherford police Detective Brett Stagner that she was a stay-at-home mother and watched her child 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Her stepmother watched the baby just a couple of hours per week, according to the affidavit.

CPS removed the baby from the custody of her parents due to ongoing concerns for her safety and she was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth for treatment.

A drug test of the baby’s hair follicles came back positive for drugs, according to the affidavit.

Weatherford police talked to Beauchamp’s mother and grandmother, who said he was evicted from their homes in October and after cleaning up the rooms where he stayed, they found homemade bongs used to smoke marijuana. Additionally, Beauchamp’s grandmother said he told her he could make money selling marijuana.

Shannon’s mother told Stagner her daughter often sought advice on taking care of the baby, calling at least two to three times a week, according to the affidavit.

