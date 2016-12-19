Salvation Army Donations Up 61% After RB Elliott’s Kettle Hop

CBS11[1]
UPDATED | December 19, 2016 9:45 PM December 19, 2016 4:22 PM By Austin York
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Cowboys win over the Buccaneers last night almost took a back seat to the big leap by the team’s rookie sensation.

When Ezekiel Elliott jumped into a giant Salvation Army red kettle after scoring a touchdown, it sent social media buzzing.

Major John Rich from the Salvation Army says the publicity has been incredible.

“I had no idea that was going to happen and when it did, I started getting texts from friends all over the nation. It was really a fun moment.”

The Salvation Army says donations are up 61 percent online in the first 14 hours after Elliott’s TD jump. Plus, they took in $182,000 Monday, Lt. Col. Ron Busroe told ESPN.

Rich says Elliott has helped the charity before.

“He has already given his time, so if he wants to give his money that would be awesome.”

But Rich says the jump is also creating a new idea.

“I caught some kids jumping in the kettle after the game and getting their picture taken in it, so its already becoming a popular thing to do.”

Elliott says he acted on impulse when he jumped in. The NFL has decided to not penalize him for the celebration.

