Trio Composes Song Proven To Put People To Sleep

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 11: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 11:00 AM To 11:30 AM
Upload/View Your Christmas & Holiday Images And Videos

Trio Composes Song Proven To Put People To Sleep

December 19, 2016 9:00 PM By Kaley O'Kelley
Filed Under: Dreams, Health, Heart Rate, Lullabye, medicine, sleep

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM) — If you’re worried about easily falling asleep tonight and every night, there’s some good news for you, according to CBS2’s Dick Brennan.

A new solution was scientifically proven to work in just eight minutes, and it doesn’t involve taking medication.

Singing babies to sleep is a time-honored tradition used by mothers for centuries to put their children to sleep. Now, new research proves what parents have instinctively known for a long time.

“Music, my friends, is a much better, much healthier way to restore the sleep back to normal,” said Dr. Svetlana Kogan.

Kogan, an internist, said there is one song in particular that’s now scientifically proven to help people fall asleep.

“They did measure the blood pressure of the people that were listening,” she said. “They measured their heart rate, the activity in the brain and everything seems to have been subdued.”

The eight-minute song called “Weightless” was designed by the English musical trio Marconi Union to replicate a heartbeat.

“We are constantly stimulating throughout the day, so by the time the evening comes around, it’s very difficult for our nervous system to calm down,” Kogan said.

But with the song, experts said people’s heart rate will gradually come to match that of the beat and as it slows, the blood pressure falls.

With no repeating melody, your brain can completely switch off, because it is not trying to predict what is coming next.

The study also found that the song reduced the overall anxiety of female listeners by 65 percent.

Sometimes when I can’t fall asleep, I actually put on meditation music,” said Alex Kofsky.

“I constantly have my headphones in,” said Chelsea Geyer.

Dr. Kogan, who has actually prescribed listening to music, said the power of music is pretty astonishing.

For example, when soothing music is playing, crystals in water are symmetrical and balanced. In contrast, Dr. Kogan said, if you look at water crystals while loud, upbeat music is playing, you will see complete chaos.

“Let’s remember, that we are over 70 percent water, so you can imagine what happens inside of our bodies after we listen to these different types of music,” Kogan said.

“Weightless” is said to work so well, researchers warn against listening to it while driving.

LISTEN TO IT HERE

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More from Kaley O'Kelley
Comments

One Comment

  1. Jason Skinner says:
    December 19, 2016 at 10:28 pm

    If you are going to say it’s scientifically proven you better include a link to the peer-reviewed journal article.

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Jason Skinner says:
    December 19, 2016 at 10:47 pm

    Oh….That’s right. This story is based off of a “study” conducted by a “Neuromarketing” company called Mindlab Institution. They wanted to sell you something and you bought it. It was not published in any peer-reviewed journal. Your next story should be on how Gatorade helps plants grow. Whomever gave the OK for this story should be fired. Credibility out the window!

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia