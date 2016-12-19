Trio Composes Song Proven To Put People To Sleep

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM) — If you’re worried about easily falling asleep tonight and every night, there’s some good news for you, according to CBS2’s Dick Brennan.

A new solution was scientifically proven to work in just eight minutes, and it doesn’t involve taking medication.

Singing babies to sleep is a time-honored tradition used by mothers for centuries to put their children to sleep. Now, new research proves what parents have instinctively known for a long time.

“Music, my friends, is a much better, much healthier way to restore the sleep back to normal,” said Dr. Svetlana Kogan.

Kogan, an internist, said there is one song in particular that’s now scientifically proven to help people fall asleep.

“They did measure the blood pressure of the people that were listening,” she said. “They measured their heart rate, the activity in the brain and everything seems to have been subdued.”

The eight-minute song called “Weightless” was designed by the English musical trio Marconi Union to replicate a heartbeat.

“We are constantly stimulating throughout the day, so by the time the evening comes around, it’s very difficult for our nervous system to calm down,” Kogan said.

But with the song, experts said people’s heart rate will gradually come to match that of the beat and as it slows, the blood pressure falls.

With no repeating melody, your brain can completely switch off, because it is not trying to predict what is coming next.

The study also found that the song reduced the overall anxiety of female listeners by 65 percent.

Sometimes when I can’t fall asleep, I actually put on meditation music,” said Alex Kofsky.

“I constantly have my headphones in,” said Chelsea Geyer.

Dr. Kogan, who has actually prescribed listening to music, said the power of music is pretty astonishing.

For example, when soothing music is playing, crystals in water are symmetrical and balanced. In contrast, Dr. Kogan said, if you look at water crystals while loud, upbeat music is playing, you will see complete chaos.

“Let’s remember, that we are over 70 percent water, so you can imagine what happens inside of our bodies after we listen to these different types of music,” Kogan said.

“Weightless” is said to work so well, researchers warn against listening to it while driving.

