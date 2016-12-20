36 Arrested In Suburban Houston Online Sex Sting Operation

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CONROE, Texas (AP) — Montgomery County authorities say they’ve arrested 36 people in an undercover operation aimed at people trying to contact children online for sex.
Prosecutors say the suspects used the internet to contact who they believed were children and arranged to meet them. When the suspects showed up, they were arrested.
The sting operation, called “Operation Safe Holiday,” began in October in the county directly north of Houston.
Some of the people arrested also have been charged with possession of child pornography and attempted aggravated assault of a child.
District Attorney Bret Ligon says it’s important for parents to know who their children are communicating with online because sexual predators are looking for opportunities to sexually exploit them.
