Cowboys Zeke, Jaylon & The Boldly Ignorant College Criticism

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
Upload/View Your Christmas & Holiday Images And Videos

Cowboys Zeke, Jaylon & The Boldly Ignorant College Criticism

December 20, 2016 7:28 AM By Mike Fisher
Filed Under: 105.3 The Fan, Dallas Cowboys, Football, Jaylon Smith, Mike Fisher, NFL

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

FRISCO (105.3 THE FAN) – There are no wrong answers for those who participate in the football trenches. There are only wrong answers from those who judge from afar.

At the end of last college football season, Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith sustained suffered a knee injury in the Fiesta Bowl, causing a loss of feel in his nerves and dropping him from a top-five pick to the second round (where he was a surprise selection of the Dallas Cowboys).

Forget any insurance policy Smith has; the decision to play in an “amateur’’ football game cost him millions of dollars — and may have cost him a chance to play professional football, as there is only “medical hope’’ that he ever participates again.

And yet, Jaylon expresses no regrets, tweeting this week, “Honestly, with everything I’ve been through, If I could go back to Jan. 1st, I’d play again.”

Smith’s tweet is a reflection on the decisions coming from Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey and LSU running back Leonard Fournette to skip their teams’ bowl games prepare for their NFL careers. These seem like sound business decisions, even as they conflict with the words of Smith and the words of Smith’s Cowboys teammate Ezekiel Elliott, who played for Ohio State in that Fiesta Bowl against Jaylon’s Notre Dame squad and himself tweeted, “I would do anything to play one more time with my brothers in that scarlet and gray … One last time to honor your university and one last chance to play with your boys who will be your brothers for life. … I just know how much I loved my university and the guys I played with. My last game was the most memorable moment from my college career.’’

Elliott and Smith aren’t “calling out’’ the college kids; they’re simply expressing views that they’ve earned. No, the conflict comes from the “unnamed NFL assistant GM’’ who hid behind anonymity to tell Bleacher Report, “They are selfish p———.”

The fact is, nobody who plays college football at the highest level is anything of the sort. If anybody is a “p——,’’ is the NFL executive who can muster up enough misplaced machismo to criticize kids in the trenches from behind a desk … but who won’t come out from behind his desk to attach his name, on the record, to such a boldly ignorant statement.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

 

More from Mike Fisher
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia