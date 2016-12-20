Dallas Police Searching For Car Burglary Suspect Caught On Surveillance

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Dallas police is asking the public for help in identifying a suspected car burglar seen flipping off a surveillance camera in far east Dallas.
According to Police, the man was burglarizing a vehicle about 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 16 in the 10800 block of Ferguson Road, near Shiloh Road.
Surveillance cameras caught the man in the act.
Police say the suspect is a 40-year old black male, last seen wearing a white shirt, gray hoodie, khaki pants and black tennis shoes with white shoelaces. He has a mustache and what looks like a tattoo across his upper chest.
Anyone with information can contact Dallas Police.
