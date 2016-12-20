CBS11[1]
Upload/View Your Christmas & Holiday Images And Videos

Dallas Police Searching For Car Burglary Suspect Caught On Surveillance

December 20, 2016 6:08 AM By Austin York
Filed Under: Crime, Dallas, Dallas Police Department, Surveillance Video, Texas

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – Dallas police is asking the public for help in identifying a suspected car burglar seen flipping off a surveillance camera in far east Dallas.

According to Police, the man was burglarizing a vehicle about 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 16  in the 10800 block of Ferguson Road, near Shiloh Road.

Surveillance cameras caught the man in the act.

Police say the suspect is a 40-year old black male, last seen wearing a white shirt, gray hoodie, khaki pants and black tennis shoes with white shoelaces. He has a mustache and what looks like a tattoo across his upper chest.

Anyone with information can contact Dallas Police.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

 

