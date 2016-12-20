Driver Dies After Car Crashes Into School, Bursts Into Flames

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Dallas police say a driver was killed when his vehicle crashed into a school building before classes started for the day on Tuesday.
Police did not immediately release the name of the driver who died in the fiery accident around 5:30 a.m.
Investigators are trying to determine what caused the vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, to hit a corner of a building at Uplift Heights Primary Preparatory School on Calypso Street. The vehicle burst into flames with the driver inside.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.
(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)