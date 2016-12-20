Erath County Sheriff Found Dead Of Apparent Suicide

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ERATH COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Erath County Sheriff’s Department confirms Sheriff Tommy Bryant was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday.
It happened one week after it was announced Bryant was under investigation.
The investigation by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement is over claims the sheriff cheated on his continuing education training.
Sheriff Bryant told the Stephenville Empire-Tribune last week he never completed a 40 hour course and that another deputy did it for him.
Bryant, who had been sheriff for 20 years, reported the issue himself.
Deputies got the call to Bryant’s home shortly after midnight Tuesday.
“We’re just extremely sad and it’s just such a tragic situation,” said Erath County Judge Tab Thompson.
Sheriff Bryant led the investigation into the murders of former Navy SEAL Chris Kyle and his friend, Chad Littlefield. They were shot to death by Eddie Ray Routh in early 2013.
Sheriff Bryant leaves behind a wife and son.
The Texas Rangers are investigating Bryant’s death.
