Fort Worth Group Hoping For Donations To Complete Holiday Mission

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The cars were lined up from the parking lot to the access road, with volunteers unboxing produce, hams and bread.
A holiday tradition played out Tuesday morning in east Fort Worth, at Loop 820 and East Berry Street. But, the work of the Fort Worth HOPE Center is just starting.
The non-profit organization has been giving away donated food, around Thanksgiving and Christmas, for several years.
An army of volunteers anticipated they would hand out food to some 1,000 families on Tuesday. Many lined up early in the morning, braving sub-freezing temperatures to get some holiday help.
The Center is scheduled to hand out food, again, on Friday. The problem is they’re expecting 1,000 more people and as of this morning only have enough to feed about 800 families.
Organizers say they’ll use the next 48 hours to try and round up enough food to feed another 200 families.
According to the group it takes about $25 to adopt a family and give them a dinner of turkey or ham and all the trimmings. Click here to adopt a family or make a donation.
