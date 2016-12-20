Fort Worth Group Hoping For Donations To Complete Holiday Mission

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
Upload/View Your Christmas & Holiday Images And Videos

Fort Worth Group Hoping For Donations To Complete Holiday Mission

December 20, 2016 11:54 AM
Filed Under: Christmas dinner, Fort Worth, Fort Worth HOPE Center, holiday dinner, Non Profit, Non-profit organization, Volunteers

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The cars were lined up from the parking lot to the access road, with volunteers unboxing produce, hams and bread.

A holiday tradition played out Tuesday morning in east Fort Worth, at Loop 820 and East Berry Street. But, the work of the Fort Worth HOPE Center is just starting.

The non-profit organization has been giving away donated food, around Thanksgiving and Christmas, for several years.

(credit: Stewart McKenzie/CBS 11 News)

(credit: Stewart McKenzie/CBS 11 News)

An army of volunteers anticipated they would hand out food to some 1,000 families on Tuesday.  Many lined up early in the morning, braving sub-freezing temperatures to get some holiday help.

The Center is scheduled to hand out food, again, on Friday.  The problem is they’re expecting 1,000 more people and as of this morning only have enough to feed about 800 families.

Organizers say they’ll use the next 48 hours to try and round up enough food to feed another 200 families.

According to the group it takes about $25 to adopt a family and give them a dinner of turkey or ham and all the trimmings. Click here to adopt a family or make a donation.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia