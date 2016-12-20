Retiree Spreads Holiday Cheer Through Stained Glass

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

GARLAND (CBS11) – He’s 88 years old and inspiring good cheer within his retirement community with every stained glass ornament he makes.

Tony Carillo, a resident at Brookedale Club Hill Independent Living in Garland, spends hours each day in his workshop at the facility.

His work is on display throughout Brookedale almost everywhere you look.

“I try to bring happiness to the people here,” said Carillo.

This year his nativity displays are doing just that for his neighbors.

Carillo said while his art work offers up joy to so many, for him it offers the kind of conditioning he needs to stay sharp.

“I have all my strength, eye sight, hearing, and I am able to continue to do all this work,” he said.

Finding a hobby you love and dedicating yourself to it, is the secret he says to living a fulfilled and invigorating life well into retirement.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)