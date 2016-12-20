Reward Offered After Woman Killed Trying To Raise Christmas $

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Arlington have released more information about a woman found dead in a apartment complex parking lot on December 15.

According to police, April Vancleave was trying to sell some items online to raise money for Christmas. Vancleave agreed to meet the buyer in an area near South Cooper Street and Arbrook Boulevard, but the person never showed.

Vancleave left the location and went back to her apartment on Timberwood Circle, but never made it inside. It was in the parking lot where she was confronted by someone and shot during an altercation.

Vancleave, who was in her early 30s, was taken to a local hospital but died from her injuries.

Now police are asking for help finding two men who were captured on surveillance video at a Target store on Cooper and Arbrook.

The video shows the men walking in and out of the store, then driving away in a red pickup.

“We believe she was followed,” Sgt. Vincent Pewitt, Arlington Police Department said Tuesday.

The men are persons of interest.

Police knocked on Sean Dunn’s apartment door last Thursday.

“They asked me if I knew the woman on the ground,” said Dunn.

Vancleave lived next door to Dunn.

Dallas-based Oak Farms Dairy is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and grand jury indictment of the person/persons responsible for Vancleave’s murder.

Anyone who recognizes the men seen in the video above or has information about the incident that left Vancleave dead is asked to contact Arlington police at 817-459-5735.

Anonymous tips can also be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.

Police urge anyone meeting a prospective buyer to always meet in a public place. If you feel someone is following you, drive to a fire or police station instead.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)