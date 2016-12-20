Teen Arrested For Posting Threat On Social Media

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WHITE SETTLEMENT (CBS11) – A student has been arrested after posting a threat on Snapchat to shoot up Brewer Middle School in White Settlement. It included a hit list.

Police said the 14-year-old student put out images of his air soft gun and the names of eight student.

Parents said they were relieved the boy in question is now in custody.

“I think that is very scary,” said parent Marina Salcedo. “I have a seventh grader and an eighth grader here. I was just concerned. I’m very glad he got caught before he hurt anyone.”

Cpl. Jason Carter of the White Settlement Police Department said parents of other students saw the threat Monday night then contacted the department.

The suspect is accused of making a terroristic threat, in this case a felony because of the potential number of victims.

“There were eight people listed on a hit list on Snapchat,” said Cpl. Carter. “The kids that missed school based on this threat are also potential victims.”

The school district says about 90 of the 1,000 students didn’t show up Tuesday.

But authorities said that’s roughly the same amount who didn’t attend Monday because of the approaching Christmas holiday.

The school district said it notified parents about the situation and assured them there is no threat now.

Families said their students attended school for different reasons.

Tristin Heron, who was picking up his younger brother, says his mother felt comfortable sending him to school.

“She wasn’t going to send him to school unless they knew everything was going to be taken care of. That is a very scary subject.”

Marina Salcedo said, “I wouldn’t be scared. It’s in God’s hands.”

No word yet if bail has been set or when the teen will be released to his family.

