About $8M In Federal Funds Awarded For New Texas Reservoir

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
AUSTIN (AP) — The Lower Colorado River Authority was awarded $8 million in federal funds to help build a downstream reservoir in Colorado County.
The LCRA on Wednesday announced the funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Resources Conservation Service.
The Prairie Conservation Reservoir in Eagle Lake will include a 2,000 acre-foot, off-channel reservoir and possibly a new pump station.
An LCRA statement says the reservoir will provide water to agricultural customers in the Lakeside Irrigation Division, plus should enhance wildlife habitat.
LCRA officials say work continues on a 40,000-acre-foot reservoir in Lane City, in neighboring Wharton County. Ground was broken two years ago on the project expected to be operating in 2018. Lane City is about 50 miles southwest of Houston
(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)