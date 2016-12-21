Dallas Federal Grand Jury Indicts 4 In Mortgage Fraud Scheme

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A federal grand jury in Dallas has indicted four people prosecutors say were involved in fraudulent foreclosure rescue companies that bilked some 70 homeowners of at least $242,000.
In the scheme, prosecutors say homeowners were told to ignore notices sent by their current mortgage holders, signed fraudulent documents and were duped into making monthly mortgage payments to the defendants’ companies.
U.S. Attorney John Parker identifies the four as 36-year-old Mark Demetri Stein, of Carrollton; 51-year-old Richard Bruce Stevens of San Antonio; 52-year-old Bruce Kevin Hawkins, of DeSoto; and 37-year-old Christina Renee Caveny, of Dallas.
Each is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and five counts of mail fraud, according to a press release.
The four are expected to make court appearances later this week.
