Dallas Man Under Arrest After Stabbing Relative During Argument

DALLAS (1080 KRLD) – A Dallas man is under arrest after stabbing a relative during an argument.
Dallas Police say Harris Hamad Walizada and his relative were arguing early Wednesday morning at a home on Whitehurst Drive, near 635 LBJ at Skillman.
Walizada allegedly stabbed his relative in the neck, and then took off.
Police say Walizada got into Richardson before they caught up with him. He was taken into custody without incident
Walizada has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Police say the unidentified victim is now in the hospital, but their condition is unknown.
