Farmersville Police Chief Calls Vandalism “Attack” On His City

FARMERSVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – A couple of teenagers took the expression “painting the town red” to the extreme in Farmersville by vandalizing several buildings and city facilities with spray paint.

“I didn’t realize I got hit as bad as I did until an officer came in today,” says Pete Campbell, owner of Farmersville Grain and Hardware.

Police Chief Michael Sullivan says his department has identified two boys, ages 14 and 16, who are suspected in the vandalism spree.

The chief says the scope of the damage goes beyond a prank, calling it an attack on his city.

“For somebody to do this to the community — yeah it made me angry,” says the chief.

Victims such as the Campbells, a couple that moved to Farmersville 15 years ago will probably have to use their own time and money to remove the graffiti.

“It’s certainly disturbing here in Farmersville, we don’t worry too much about things like that,” says Campbell.

The police chief says he has notified the parents of the suspected teens but has not made an arrest.

With a damage assessment likely exceeding $2,500, the teens face a felony charge.

