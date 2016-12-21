CBS11[1]
Upload/View Your Christmas & Holiday Images And Videos

Farmersville Teens Accused Of Vandalism Spree

December 21, 2016 5:59 PM By Robbie Owens
Filed Under: Farmersville, Spain Athletic Complex, Vandalism

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FARMERSVILLE (CBS11) – Vandals left a trail of hot pink graffiti all over Farmersville and a trail of surveillance video led police to the teens within a matter of hours.

Police said 14 and 16 year olds from the community are in custody, but investigators believe others may also have been involved.

With the damage likely in the thousands of dollars, no one CBS11 talked to in the small Collin County community east of McKinney considers the damage funny.

“This community is a very special community,” said Police Chief Michael Sullivan. “It helps people that can’t help themselves…and for somebody to do this to the community, yeah, it made me angry.”

Sullivan took to social media hours after the damage was discovered, blasting whoever was responsible and asking for businesses and homeowners to check surveillance video for clues.

Police believe the teens started at about 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Spain Athletic Complex, spray painting the bases, picnic tables, sidewalk and dugout.

From there they moved to street signs and a popular hiking, biking and walking trail.

Trash cans, storage bins, businesses and the public restrooms at the city park were hit.

Police said they’re disappointed at what they see as a betrayal of their community. They’re also reminding parents of the consequences of not keeping an eye on their kids.

“It’s not always going to be nice, going to be pretty,” said Chief Sullivan. “But, you’ve got to take care of that so some 14 to 16 year old is not facing a felony in the early part of their life because this could affect their whole life. This is serious.”

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

