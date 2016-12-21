CBS11[1]
Upload/View Your Christmas & Holiday Images And Videos

Food Truck Owner Spends Day Giving Back To DPD Officers

December 21, 2016 11:39 AM
Filed Under: dallas police, Dallas Police Department, Dallas police officers, Food Truck, Kindness Truck, random snacks of kindness, Ruthie’s Rolling Café

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The owner of a food truck spent part of the day giving back to Dallas police officers – feeding them for free.

On the mission called “Random Snacks of Kindness” the brightly painted Ruthie’s Rolling Cafe kindness truck rolled up to the Dallas Police Department northeast division on Northwest Highway today.

Truck owner Ashlee Kleinert has been on the mission to feed those who may need a little cheer for more than five years.

While police officers are here to serve and protect the community, today they are the ones being catered to.

Ruthie’s Rolling Café handed out hot grilled cheese sandwiches to dozens of unsuspecting officers. It was the plan to surprise the officers, but having a big food truck parked behind the station may have been a giveaway.

Officers quickly lined up, placing their order. Ruthie’s normally sells food at Klyde Warren Park, high school football games or for caters weddings. But today food truck employee Amber Williams said it was all about making a difference in someone’s life for just a little while.

“They’re excited,” she said. “So, I’m excited to see everyone out here. Hopefully we’ll get ‘em fed quick and leave them with happy bellies.”

The truck stayed at the police station until noon.

Ruthie’s Rolling Café also travels around to area fire departments and schools, spreading kindness throughout the year.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

