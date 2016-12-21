Home Security Camera Captures Aunt’s Graceful Holiday Entrance

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On the lighter side, if you’re traveling for the holidays, be careful. You never know what someone will catch on their new Nest security camera.
Jeremy Robinson from jeremyshow.com who provided us this video told us his aunt who fell was not hurt.
In the edited video you can see Robinson’s aunt begins to joyfully enter the house with an armful of gifts and is then tripped up by the entryway. She then falls onto the floor and into a dining set dropping the things she was carrying.
Robinson’s grandmother first comes over to check on the downed relative then walks away laughing.
In the meantime, a dog dressed as Santa Claus wags its tail joyfully during the commotion.
Watch the edited video above.
