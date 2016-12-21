CBS11[1]
Upload/View Your Christmas & Holiday Images And Videos

Injuries After Buses Headed To Dallas-Area Crash With Semi

December 21, 2016 5:59 AM
Filed Under: Accident, Big Rig Crash, Bus Crash, Bus Wreck, Megabus, Semi, tractor trailer, Wreck

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Several people were injured after two passengers buses on their way to North Texas and a tractor-trailer were involved in a crash on Interstate-35 near Milford, about 50 miles south of Dallas.

According to the Texas Highway Patrol in Waco, traffic had slowed because of construction when the driver of a Megabus ran into the back of the tractor-trailer and pushed the semi into the back of another bus.

The Megabus that hit the 18-wheeler had 38 people onboard. The second passenger bus, an Americanos USA vehicle, had 48 people onboard. The driver in the tractor-trailer was alone. In all, 13 people were taken to local hospitals — all with minor injuries.

Passengers from both buses who weren’t injured were taken to a central location where additonal buses were dispatched to pick them up.

Both of the buses were en route to the Dallas-area.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating the crash.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

