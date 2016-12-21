Oil Spill Investigated In Kaufman County

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
KEMP (CBSDFW.COM) – Approximately 20 barrels of crude oil leaked from an injection line on private property of FM 1391 in Kemp on Wednesday, according to Steve Howie, the Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator.
Howie said the incident was called into the office Wednesday morning and the OEM notified the Texas Railroad Commission.
According to Howie, the spill is contained and not affecting homes or water supplies.
It’s unclear how long it will take to clean up the spill.
(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)