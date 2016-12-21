CBS11[1]
Ojeleye Nets Career-High 28, SMU Beats Albany 71-53

December 21, 2016 5:33 AM
Filed Under: Albany, Basketball, College, Dallas, NCAA, Semi Ojeleye, SMU

DALLAS (AP) – Semi Ojeleye had a career-high 28 points and SMU outscored Albany by 15 points in the final 10:29 for a 71-53 win on Tuesday night.

The Mustangs (10-3) took a 63-48 lead with 5:34 left when Shake Milton’s 3-pointer capped a 14-2 run. The Great Danes (7-6) replied with a 5-2 burst to get within 12, but SMU closed out its sixth straight win by scoring all six points in the final two minutes, including 4 of 5 free throws.

Sterling Brown added 12 points for SMU and Milton and Jarrey Foster added 10 points each. Ojeleye was 4 of 6 from 3-point range and the Mustangs went 8 for 17 from the arc.

Joe Cremo led Albany with 15 points. The Great Danes had their first lead at 16-15 and led once more at 32-31 just before Ojeleye hit a 3 to give the Mustangs a two-point lead at halftime.

