Perron Scores In Overtime, Blues Beat Stars 3-2

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
Upload/View Your Christmas & Holiday Images And Videos

Perron Scores In Overtime, Blues Beat Stars 3-2

December 21, 2016 5:21 AM
Filed Under: Dallas Stars, David Perron, Hockey, NHL, St. Louis Blues

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (AP) – David Perron took advantage of one of St. Louis’ rare opportunities on Tuesday night, and got the Blues a big win.

Perron put in a wraparound goal at 1:55 of overtime, lifting the Blues to a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.

On a delayed penalty, Jaden Schwartz left the puck to Perron to the left of the net, skated behind it and scored from the right side before Dallas goalie Antti Niemi could recover.

“(Schwartz) really battled his butt off to get the puck loose,” Perron said. “I’m glad he realized I was behind him, too, I kind of got around Niemi there and I’m thinking I might be able to wrap it short side, and then to leave and go to the other side — it was a little bit risky.”

St. Louis’ Patrik Berglund had tied the game 2-2 with 31 seconds left in the second period as he shot from the slot through a tight group of Niemi, defenseman Johnny Oduya and Perron. Dallas challenged the goal, claiming goaltender interference, but it was upheld.

“He’s just battling,” Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said. “This is the best (Berglund has) played all year, but he’s really got a bead on his game right now.”

Schwartz scored in the first period for the Blues and Jake Allen had 36 saves.

Dallas’ Jason Spezza scored for a 2-1 lead less than a minute before Berglund tied the game, and assisted on Patrick Eaves’ power-play goal in the first period.

Niemi finished with 19 saves.

The Blues were playing on back-to-back nights, coming off an overtime loss at home to Edmonton on Monday that left them 1-3-1 in their previous five games.

“I thought for the game we had yesterday and the emotional content that we’ve gone through, this is an impressive win,” Hitchcock said.
St. Louis improved to 5-5 in overtime. The Stars dropped to 1-7 this season, and 4-14 since Dec. 4 of last year.

“(If) you’re scoring in overtime, you’re confident, you believe a little bit more,” Dallas defenseman Dan Hamhuis said. “You don’t want to say it, but it certainly affects guys out there when we haven’t had a great record so far.”

In the closing minutes of regulation, Oduya hit the crossbar and the Blues’ Jori Lehtera put a rebound into the side of the net.

“We hit a couple of posts and a crossbar, obviously had the better chances,” Stars coach Lindy Ruff said. “Just besides the one play at the side of the net in the third period, we hadn’t given up much. We let them hang around, and it hurt us.”

The Blues killed the first penalty in a double-minor for high-sticking to Vladimir Tarasenko, but Eaves scored 16 seconds into the second at 7:04 of the first period. Spezza led Eaves with an easy pass into the right faceoff circle. He drilled a shot past a screen by Tyler Seguin and off Allen into the lower right corner.

Later in the first, Paul Stastny shot from the slot. The rebound went to Schwartz, who beat Oduya to the puck on the left side at 11:15.
Neither team scored in the second until Dallas’ Spezza put in the rebound of Jiri Hudler’s shot at with 1:24 remaining.

St. Louis tied the game with 31 seconds to go. Berglund shot from the slot through a tight group of Niemi, Oduya and the Blues’ Perron. Dallas challenged the goal, claiming goaltender interference, but it was upheld.

NOTES: The Blues had killed all 14 penalties in their previous six games. Dallas, 1 for 16 in the previous five games, went 1 for 3. … Spezza has four goals and two assists in his last four games vs. St. Louis. … Stastny has a goal and five assists in his last three games in Dallas. … Perron has had a minor penalty in six straight games. … Dallas LW Curtis McKenzie and Blues D Joel Edmundson received major penalties for fighting along the St. Louis blue line at 5:06 of the third period. … Stars C Cody Eakin sat out the second game of his four-game suspension for charging Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist. … Dallas had been 1-8-3 overall and 0-4-1 at home this season in games following a victory.

UP NEXT
Blues: At Tampa Bay on Thursday night in the finale of a two-game trip. Tarasenko had a hat trick in a 5-4 win over the Lightning on Dec. 1.

Stars: Host Los Angeles on Friday night to finish a five-game homestand.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia