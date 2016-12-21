Radiographer Accused Of Sexual Contact With 11-Year-Old Patient

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A medical radiologic technologist’s license was suspended after he allegedly engaged in sexual contact with an 11-year-old patient.
Justin Lloyd Stickland, 32, was arrested by the Allen Police Department following the alleged incident at his former practice location.
He’s accused of the felony offense of Indecency with a Child Sexual Contact.
The alleged assault happened while Stricklin was taking an x-ray of the victim’s knee.
A disciplinary panel of the Texas Board of Medical Radiologic Technology determined Strickland’s continuation in the practice of medical radiologic technology posed a continuing threat to public welfare. His temporary suspension remains in place until the Board takes further action.
Strickland’s bond is set at $20,000.
