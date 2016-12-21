Red Kettle That Zeke Elliott Jumped Into On Display At Mall

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The big Salvation Army Red Kettle that Ezekiel Elliott jumped into at Sunday night’s Dallas Cowboy’s game is on display at NorthPark Center Mall in Dallas.
According to the Salvation Army, shoppers can have their pictures taken beside the kettle that contains a cardboard cut-out of Elliott. They are suggesting a donation of $21.00 to the Salvation Army which is in honor of Elliott’s #21 jersey.
The kettle is on display inside the mall, by the fountain near Dillard’s and will be there through the end of the Red Kettle Campaign on Christmas Eve.
Following a touchdown during the Dallas Cowboys game against the Tamp Bay Buccaneers Sunday night, running back Ezekiel Elliott jumped into the Salvation Army red kettle sitting in the back of the end zone.
Major John Rich from the Salvation Army said the publicity has been incredible. “I had no idea that was going to happen and when it did, I started getting texts from friends all over the nation. It was really a fun moment.”
The Salvation Army said Monday donations were up 61 percent online in the first 14 hours after Elliott’s TD jump.
While I didn’t enjoy the penalty Zek’s kettle celebration cost the Cowboys. I did love how this spontaneous act of joy inspired others to give to the Salvation Army. Thanks Zek!