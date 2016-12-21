Studies: Gratitude Improves Well-Being On Day-To-Day Basis

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — New research proves once again that feelings of gratitude improve a person’s sense of well-being.
The College of William & Mary says one of its psychology professors has published two papers showing the connection on a day-to-day level.
Professor John Nezlek’s research found that adults in Poland experienced reduced stress if they recorded what they’re grateful for each day.
A second-study using William & Mary students showed similar results on a day-to-day level. But daily gratitude didn’t necessarily translate to well-being on a deeper level. That type of well-being involves understanding one’s life and purpose in the world.
Nevertheless, Nezlek says the positive effect of daily gratitude is reason enough to “remember your blessings.”
(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)