Texas Tops Nation In Population Growth From 2015 To 2016

December 21, 2016 10:33 AM
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas once again tops the nation in population growth.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, between July of 2015 and July of 2016 the population of Texas grew by more than 430,000 — a number higher than any other state in the country.

Overall, Texas is the second most populous state in the country — with just shy of 28,000,000 residents. California has the most people with nearly 40,000,000.

According to Ben Bolender, with the Census Bureau, states in the south and west lead the country in population growth. “In 2016, 37.9-percent of the nation’s population lived in the South and 23.7 percent lived in the West,” he explained.

The Lone Star State actually ranked 10th in terms of percentage growth — at 1.58-percent. Utah topped the chart in that area. The change there of 2.03-percent made it the nation’s fastest-growing state over the last year.

Nationally, the U.S. population grew by 0.7-percent to 323.1 million.

