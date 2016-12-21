Thieves Stealing Wallets From Gym Parking Lots, Immediately Going On Shopping Spree

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter
CARROLLTON (1080 KRLD) – Police hope some clear surveillance images will help them arrest thieves who are breaking into cars in the parking lots of several North Texas gyms.
According to Carrollton police, the group of criminals has been stealing wallets and purses from cars and then immediately heading to stores to buy large screen TVs.
Police say the suspects have already hit three times this holiday season, smashing car windows at LA Fitness locations in Carrollton and Plano. The criminals immediately go “shopping” at a nearby WalMart, buying televisions with stolen credit cards.
Police are trying to determine the identity of suspects that have been caught on surveillance video. Officials believe they are driving a 2004-2007 dark green Nissan Titan truck.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact police or email tips to: CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.
(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)