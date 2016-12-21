Thieves Stealing Wallets From Gym Parking Lots, Immediately Going On Shopping Spree

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
Upload/View Your Christmas & Holiday Images And Videos

Thieves Stealing Wallets From Gym Parking Lots, Immediately Going On Shopping Spree

December 21, 2016 9:04 AM By Matt Thomas
Filed Under: Carrollton, Crime, Police, Texas, theft

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

CARROLLTON (1080 KRLD) – Police hope some clear surveillance images will help them arrest thieves who are breaking into cars in the parking lots of several North Texas gyms.

According to Carrollton police, the group of criminals has been stealing wallets and purses from cars and then immediately heading to stores to buy large screen TVs.

Police say the suspects have already hit three times this holiday season, smashing car windows at LA Fitness locations in Carrollton and Plano. The criminals immediately go “shopping” at a nearby WalMart, buying televisions with stolen credit cards.

Police are trying to determine the identity of suspects that have been caught on surveillance video. Officials believe they are driving a 2004-2007 dark green Nissan Titan truck.

suspect truck Thieves Stealing Wallets From Gym Parking Lots, Immediately Going On Shopping Spree

Suspect vehicle, 2004-2007 green Nissan Titan (Image via Carrollton PD)

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to contact police or email tips to: CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

 

More from Matt Thomas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia