Wednesday’s Warriors: Joe Ungeheier

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here [...]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
Upload/View Your Christmas & Holiday Images And Videos

Wednesday’s Warriors: Joe Ungeheier

December 21, 2016 5:05 PM By Doug Dunbar
Filed Under: Joe Ungeheier, kidney cancer, Wednesday's Warriors

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBS11) – It’s one thing to fight a deadly disease with all you have. It’s another thing to do that, while also giving others your energy and insights who are in the very same fight.

That’s exactly what this week’s Wednesday’s Warrior is doing.

These are the first words Merlinda Chelette shared in a recent conversation with Joe Ungeheier.

“I got diagnosed four years ago, it was August 24, 2012. I’ll never forget that day,” said Merlinda.

Merlinda is opening up to Joe and Erin Ungeheier, two people she had never met, about her very personal, four-year battle against the same cancer he will now fight.

“Initially it was surgery, you have to have your kidney taken out, and I had to have back surgery, which was pretty intense,” said Merlinda.

X-ray of the tumor in his right kidney (Ungeheier family)

X-ray of the tumor in Joe’s right kidney (Ungeheier family)

This meeting, is part of a new advocacy effort at UT Southwestern’s kidney cancer program. Merlinda is one of the first patients to turn advocate, to share with others who get diagnosed, what’s ahead.

Joe, a husband and father, found out the day before Thanksgiving.

“The report came out and it was renal cell carcinoma,” said Joe.

I watched Merlinda nodding a lot in the affirmative during this meeting between them. She knows exactly where Joe and Erin are.

“Everything you dream about, your future, you feel so shattered.”

For Joe, it’s the thought of the fight, of possibly not being there for his wife and his beautiful daughter. It’s a thought only someone who has faced this fight can feel. None of us can even pretend to understand, and for Erin, a hard fight that begins with her thoughts and emotions.

“It’s been very hard. I’ve been in shock. I think I still am. It’s hard to wrap my head around, but trying to stay strong, and just doing everything we can to make sure he gets the right treatment.”

The conversation between Merlinda, and the former Coast Guard rescue swimmer, and daddy to Elsie, covers everything from what treatments to consider, the good days to expect, and the bad. Even the role faith may play.

Joe as a rescue swimmer in the coast guard (Ungeheier family)

Joe as a rescue swimmer in the Coast Guard (Ungeheier family)

“This happened and I think it has definitely strengthened my faith in God, and I have awesome support from my church and my family.”

To walk down a cancer road blindly is hard, to have someone help light the way can make a big difference in the eyes of the man who will spearhead Joe’s fight.

Dr. Hans Hammers is the co-leader of the kidney cancer program at UT Southwestern, which formed in 2013.

“I think to meet somebody, who has been diagnosed four years ago, doing relatively well, who can share personal experiences, some of the drugs patients are going to go through, come in contact with, have certain side effects with, I think it’s invaluable,” said Dr. Hammers.

Southwestern’s kidney program is now loaded with more than 20 highly skilled physicians, and more than 40 scientists who are working daily to help people just like Joe and Merlinda.

family pic Wednesdays Warriors: Joe Ungeheier

(Ungeheier family)

In 2016, the program earned the highly competitive “SPORE” award.  SPORE stand for Specialized Program of Research Excellence.

It’s given by the National Cancer Institute, and UTSW is only the second institution in the nation to earn this distinction.

Kidney cancer has no real early detection methods. It’s not easy to treat. 60,000 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed this year.

Joe is now one of them. He will begin an aggressive course of treatment within days.

Joe, Erin and Elsie still plan to take a small holiday trip to be with family to try their best to enjoy this Christmas. A Christmas that they will never forget, for reasons they wish they could forget.

 

More from Doug Dunbar
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia