Christmas Ninjas On Mission To Help Families In Need

DALLAS (CBS11) – When elves just aren’t up to the job, sometimes Santa has to call in his special forces. That’s when families in need can count on a group of Dallas volunteers known as the Christmas Ninjas.

Before each mission, the band of ninjas gather to go over the game plan.

In many cases identifying a family’s needs, collecting the gifts and delivery all has to be done in a matter of days, so the team has to move swiftly.

“So we’ll get in a circle, hold their hands, say a prayer, and then poof we’re out of there like ninjas,” Dan Luna told the team members.

Luna started the project a few years ago to help a single family. This year, with the help of the nonprofit Dragons Ball Society, the team will help more than a dozen families in need.

Luna said the group’s identity makes recruiting volunteers easy.

“I mean everybody wants to be a ninja if they could, and this is the easiest way to do it,” Luna said.

This particular mission involves a single mom who’s father just passed away, prompting her and her son to move back in with her own mother to help the family financially.

“It’s nothing wrong with falling and needing help sometimes. It’s about sucking it up and putting your pride to the side because everyone goes through things. And one day we’ll be able to help someone else,” recipient Krystal McCowan said.

“It just means a lot to me to see people that don’t even know me from Adam to take time out of their lives to show that they care,” McCowan’s mom, Cynthia Alexander said.

The families helped aren’t the only ones grateful for the experience.

Luna said his team members, many of whom bring their children along on the missions, get to learn the true meaning of Christmas.

“There are people out there that’s worse off than you, so be appreciative of what you have, and always help people when you can. A random act of kindness goes a long way,” Luna said.

The team tells CBS11 they still have about 10 more missions to go before Sunday.

If you’d like to help or find out how you can become a Christmas Ninja, click here and here.

