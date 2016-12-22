CBS11[1]
DPD Shares Uber & Lyft Safety Tips Ahead Of Holiday Weekend

December 22, 2016 9:46 AM By Kristin Weisell
NORTH TEXAS (KRLD) – Before you get together with family and friends this holiday weekend, Dallas police have some suggestions to stay safe while on the roads in your own car or that of a car service.

According to Dallas Police Department Deputy Chief Thomas Castro, with students back from college and relatives in town, the department is expecting a greater number of people to be on the roads using Uber, Lyft, and other ride sharing services.

DPD officials said, “The safety of the citizens of Dallas is the number one concern of the Dallas Police Department. We encourage all to celebrate with family and friends during the holiday season, but urge everyone to celebrate responsibly.”

Heeding that advice residents are urged that if you are going out to celebrate, be sure not to drink and drive. In addition to appointing a designated driver, ride sharing services are becoming another popular alternative.

If you choose to use a ride sharing service, customers should remain watchful and be mindful of some of the following safety tips:

  • Verify the identity of the driver and their car before you get in. Ask the driver his/her name.
  • Do not volunteer your name to the driver. The driver should address the rider by name. This could help prevent riders from getting in a car with an impostor posing as an Uber or Lyft driver.
  • Sit in the back seat, not the front passenger seat.
  • Share your trip details with a friend, which includes estimated time of arrival and specific route.
  • Monitor your location on your phone and pay attention to street signs and roads being used to make sure you are on the right path.

Call 911 if you ever feel that you are in any danger. If you have to call 911 during a ride, be sure that you give them your address, direction of travel, and description of the vehicle/driver.

