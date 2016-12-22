Husband Arrested In Slaying Of Mother And Infant Son

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man whose wife and infant son were found slain last week inside the family’s north Fort Worth home was arrested in Colorado, now accused in their deaths.

Fort Worth homicide detectives obtained a capital murder warrant for Craig Alan Vandewege Thursday, after the 35-year-old was jailed in Glenwood Springs, Colo., for allegedly speeding and failing to show proof of insurance.

The funerals for his wife Shanna Riddle Vandewege, 36, and their infant son Diederik Vandewege were held in Colorado.

Homicide detectives found Shanna and Diederik’s bodies inside their home after Craig Vandewege called 911 and told police he found them dead in their beds.

The Tarrant County medical examiner ruled the baby’s death a homicide, caused by an “incised wound of neck”. Shanna Vandewege’s throat was also slit.

The couple had moved to Fort Worth earlier this year from Colorado.

Shanna Vandewege was a registered nurse at Huguley Hospital in Fort Worth and Craig Vandewege worked at a local Costco.

The police officer who arrested Vandewege in Colorado said at first, he refused to get out of his car. But after about five minutes of back-and-forth, he did and was handcuffed.

Vandewege’s car was impounded and searched. Police found numerous boxes of different caliber ammunition, empty gas cans, camouflage clothing, numerous bottles of medication and an AR-15 style rifle and .22 revolver.

Bail on Vandewege’s warrant is set at $1 million.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)