It’s That Time — The Holiday Travel Crush Is Officially On!

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The holiday travel crush is officially on! Rain is in the forecast this Christmas Weekend but a lot of folks are planning to get out of town before the wet weather arrives.

Joining the hordes of Americans traveling this weekend will be millions passing through Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

Some three million people are expected to fly out of DFW over the holidays. That number includes a three-week period that began last Friday.

That isn’t the only busy airport in North Texas. Over the next 48 hours some 34,000 people are expected to fly out of Dallas love Field Airport.

Since Christmas falls on a Sunday, airports are actually expecting a normal amount of travelers this weekend and heavier traffic on Monday and Tuesday.

As usual, the best advice is to get to the airport early.

A family traveling out of DFW to Washington, D.C. showed up at 10 a.m. for their 1 p.m. flight. Lindsay Carter is traveling with her children. Looking at her young son she said, “This is his first year he’s actually been excited to go… It’s holiday travel, he has his own bag and we’re making the best of it. It’s a lot better than what we’ve experienced [in the past].”

As for parking, officials at Love Field said their lots filled up over Thanksgiving, but they don’t expect that to happen over Christmas. At DFW Airport is offering one free day of Terminal Parking for every two days you park your vehicle.

According to AAA more than 103 million people will travel between December 23 and January 2, with some six million traveling by airplane.

