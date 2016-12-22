It’s That Time — The Holiday Travel Crush Is Officially On!

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM
Upload/View Your Christmas & Holiday Images And Videos

It’s That Time — The Holiday Travel Crush Is Officially On!

December 22, 2016 11:57 AM
Filed Under: Airline Passengers, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Dallas Love Field Airport, Holiday Travel, holiday travel season

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The holiday travel crush is officially on! Rain is in the forecast this Christmas Weekend but a lot of folks are planning to get out of town before the wet weather arrives.

Joining the hordes of Americans traveling this weekend will be millions passing through Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

Some three million people are expected to fly out of DFW over the holidays. That number includes a three-week period that began last Friday.

That isn’t the only busy airport in North Texas. Over the next 48 hours some 34,000 people are expected to fly out of Dallas love Field Airport.

Since Christmas falls on a Sunday, airports are actually expecting a normal amount of travelers this weekend and heavier traffic on Monday and Tuesday.

As usual, the best advice is to get to the airport early.

A family traveling out of DFW to Washington, D.C. showed up at 10 a.m. for their 1 p.m. flight. Lindsay Carter is traveling with her children. Looking at her young son she said, “This is his first year he’s actually been excited to go… It’s holiday travel, he has his own bag and we’re making the best of it. It’s a lot better than what we’ve experienced [in the past].”

As for parking, officials at Love Field said their lots filled up over Thanksgiving, but they don’t expect that to happen over Christmas. At DFW Airport is offering one free day of Terminal Parking for every two days you park your vehicle.

According to AAA more than 103 million people will travel between December 23 and January 2, with some six million traveling by airplane.

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia