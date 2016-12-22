Upload/View Your Christmas & Holiday Images And Videos

Police Officers Play Santa After Grinch Steals Family’s Gifts

By Brooke Rogers | CBS11 Reporter | December 22, 2016 5:28 PM
Grinch, Santa

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Christmas was saved for an Arlington family by an act of kindness from two police officers after someone stole all their presents.

The Jones family was expecting a visit from Santa, not the Grinch. This year’s visit was nearly ruined Christmas when Amber Jones realized her gifts were gone when she went to wrap them.

“They weren’t going to have those things anymore for Christmas, and what was I going to do?,” she asked.

The mother of four called police, and Officer Joseph Heredia responded in more ways than one. He called colleague Officer Cynthia Nickell and their mission was clear.

“It wasn’t really a decision,” said Officer Heredia. “It was just, we’re there for her and were put in a position to make a difference, and I guess that’s what we did.”

Both officers used their police cruiser as a sleigh, taking Jones to Walmart and replacing all the stolen gifts on their own dime.

“As a mother, there are no words, really,” said Jones. “My kids, they would have been happy with anything, but they’re truly blessed to have what these two officers have given them.”

And neither officer would have it any other way.

“Just an opportunity to give back and to show them we love them and care about them, and that we’re able to help,” said Officer Nickell.

And in the spirit of the holiday, Jones said she holds no ill will toward the Grinch who tried to take Christmas.

“God does everything for a reason, and obviously somebody needed them [gifts] worse than we did. But in return, we were blessed.”

A blessing not lost on four little recipients.

“I think that this will be a special Christmas for us all,” said Officer Nickell.

The investigation into the theft continues, but police said they don’t have any suspects. Jones said it may have been someone who had access to their home.

