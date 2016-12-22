Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas, Nationwide Up 3 Cents

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Retail gasoline prices in Texas and the rest of country rose an average 3 cents per gallon this week.
AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average statewide price at the pump was $2.06 per gallon. Nationwide gasoline prices reached an average $2.26 per gallon.
The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $1.99 per gallon. Drivers in Dallas face the most expensive gasoline statewide at $2.10 per gallon. The average price in Fort Worth is $2.07.
According to AAA, “Although pump prices have increased in recent weeks, Texas remains one of the nation’s top five markets with the least expensive statewide gas price averages.”
Association officials predict more than 8.2 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more from home during the holiday period that begins Friday and runs through January 2.
