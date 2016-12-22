Viral Video Spurs Protest In Downtown Fort Worth

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – The now viral video showing a mother and daughter being taken to the ground and arrested by Fort Worth Police has sparked outrage with people claiming brutality and racism.

Crowds took to the steps of the old courthouse in downtown Fort Worth to protest the officer’s actions.

Jacqueline Craig said she along with her 19-year old daughter were roughed up and arrested after Craig called police for help.

Craig called 911 after she said a neighbor grabbed her 7-year-old son by the neck after the neighbor claimed the boy littered on his property.

In a news conference Thursday night Craig said, “It made me feel less of a parent that I couldn’t protect him when he needed it.”

Her attorney, Lee Merritt said they are asking for four things. First, the officer be fired. Second, that the officer be charged. Third, that he neighbor who allegedly grabbed the boy by the neck be prosecuted for the alleged assault and that all charges against Craig and her daughter be dropped.

Merritt said he along with Craig believe race played a role in the way the mother and daughter were treated

“We cannot allow that kind of person to be responsible for the lives of or citizens,” said Merritt.

Police meanwhile have placed the still unnamed officer on restrictive duty as this case is now being investigated by the department’s internal affairs unit.

Fort Worth Police are also asking the public to allow them enough time to thoroughly investigate the case.

