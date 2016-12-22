Watch Out For Certified Used Cars With Safety Defects

CBS11[1]
CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA21[1]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR ANTENNA USERS: TXA 21 improved its signal strength to reach more North Texans. Click here […]
MeTv_212[1]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD_1080[1]
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-634-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
1053_theFan[1]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]
CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM
Upload/View Your Christmas & Holiday Images And Videos

Watch Out For Certified Used Cars With Safety Defects

December 22, 2016 9:17 AM
Filed Under: Airbag Recall, Airbags, Auto Recall, Auto Recalls, Car Recall, Federal Trade Commission, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Takata airbag, used car, used cars, Vehicles

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) – “Certified” used cars are supposed to provide shoppers reassurance that the vehicles been fully inspected and any defects fixed. But under a new Federal Trade Commission ruling, a dealer can now advertise used cars as certified — even if it hasn’t fixed a safety problem under a recall notice.

This could include such dangerous vehicles such as those with exploding Takata airbags that can cause fatal injuries.

I have often recommended certified used cars as a good option because of their supposedly careful inspections and additional warranties, often backed by manufacturers. But this ruling seems to signal a new fend-for-yourself era for used-car buyers.

The FTC decision came in the form of a settlement with General Motors (GM) and two used-car chains. It states that they can advertise cars as certified without fixing safety defects, if they post notices that the cars could be subject to recall and inform consumers where they can check out such recalls.

The ruling runs counter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s policy, which has called for used cars to have safety recalls fixed before they’re sold. But the safety agency doesn’t have the authority to compel such fixes.

♦♦♦ Click Here To Finish Reading The Story On cbsnews.com ♦♦♦

(©2016 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia