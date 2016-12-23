FDA Urged To Settle Fight Over What Can Be Called Milk

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) – A fight over what can be called milk can change the way products are labeled in the dairy aisle. Many plant-based alternatives like soy and almond are called milk, too. But the dairy industry, and some members of Congress, say the label should be reserved for milk from a cow, and they want the government to take action.

The saying goes: “Don’t cry over split milk.” But right now, there are tears of frustration on both sides of the debate over who gets to put “milk” on their label. On one side, you have the long-dominant dairy farmers and on the other, the new kids on the block, reports CBS News correspondent Errol Barnett.

Tennis star Venus Williams and hip-hop producer DJ Khaled appear in new up-tempo ads for Silk Almond and Soy Milk. They are part of an industry of plant-based products described as milk substitutes. They generated $1.4 billion this year and grew 54 percent over the last five years in the U.S.

Milk producers are facing decline, dropping 11 percent in sales over the last year. Now they are fighting back.

We have seen a drop off in consumption of dairy products and also we have seen a significant price drop,” said Patty Leonard.

Leonard’s family has been farming in Northern Virginia for almost a century. She milks her cows twice daily, and says non-dairy milk products are successful because they’re misleading.

“They are using the good name and the good qualities and the standard of milk to share their product,” Leonard said. “What makes it all the more important that we have a clear definition and a clear standard so that our consumers have a clear understanding of what they’re purchasing and there’s no confusion.”

